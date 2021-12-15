Landbox Reaches Market Cap of $391,453.97 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last seven days, Landbox has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Landbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $391,453.97 and approximately $39,932.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00053502 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.52 or 0.07953585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00076712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,675.97 or 1.00090393 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00052168 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

