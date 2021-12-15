Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Insider Sells £321,987.61 in Stock

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) insider Vanessa Simms sold 42,989 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.90), for a total value of £321,987.61 ($425,515.54).

LAND stock traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 745 ($9.85). 1,231,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,087. The stock has a market cap of £5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27. Land Securities Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 600.09 ($7.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 766.20 ($10.13). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 717.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 708.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is -0.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 850 ($11.23) to GBX 900 ($11.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.90) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.12) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 770.83 ($10.19).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

