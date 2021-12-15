Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 17th

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

Lamar Advertising has decreased its dividend by 24.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Lamar Advertising has a dividend payout ratio of 87.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $113.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.14 and its 200-day moving average is $111.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $123.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

