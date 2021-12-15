Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

Get Laird Superfood alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $111.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.06. Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 61.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laird Superfood will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Laird Superfood news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $34,468.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Laird Superfood by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Laird Superfood by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 93,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 33,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laird Superfood (LSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.