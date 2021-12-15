Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $322.60.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH opened at $294.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.03 and a 200-day moving average of $285.13. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $200.46 and a 1-year high of $309.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 66,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 20,725 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,141,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,147,000 after acquiring an additional 87,162 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.