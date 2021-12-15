Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,138,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,145,000 after buying an additional 106,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,163,000 after buying an additional 210,598 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,912,000 after buying an additional 338,720 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,255,000 after buying an additional 128,207 shares during the period.

VB stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.42. 4,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,852. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.02. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $189.60 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

