Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 8,606 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,202,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,606 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises approximately 2.7% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.86% of Quanta Services worth $136,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Quanta Services by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Quanta Services by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 9,666 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,603. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.30%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PWR. Cowen increased their target price on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their target price on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.