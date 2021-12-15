Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 335 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Broadcom by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Susquehanna increased their price target on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist upped their price objective on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $646.97.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $617.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,716. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $544.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.91. The company has a market capitalization of $254.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.99 and a twelve month high of $644.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

