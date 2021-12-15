Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises approximately 1.7% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $84,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Booking by 427.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,028,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in Booking by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,659,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Booking by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG traded down $21.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,103.04. 7,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,309. The company has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,860.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,376.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2,300.96.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,745.50.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,623,855. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

