Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DLR. Barclays upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.18.

DLR traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.95. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $172.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

