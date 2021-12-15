Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 30,604 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,410 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 30,604 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Splunk worth $56,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,612,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,112,624,000 after purchasing an additional 98,749 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,867,151 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,663 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $289,539,000 after acquiring an additional 89,839 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Splunk by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,467,486 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,169,000 after purchasing an additional 227,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,285,000 after acquiring an additional 358,205 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a C$140.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.75.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $54,065.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $259,723.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,881 shares of company stock worth $5,018,967. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,749. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.65 and a 1-year high of $185.73.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. Splunk’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

