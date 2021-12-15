Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Shares Up 0.3%

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.51 and last traded at $56.35. 14,671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 28,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDSMY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Koninklijke DSM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

