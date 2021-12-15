Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the November 15th total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts have commented on ADRNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

ADRNY opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.31. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $35.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.