KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $475.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $420.00 to $475.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KLAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KLA from $389.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.40.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $399.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $382.48 and its 200-day moving average is $348.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. KLA has a 1-year low of $252.02 and a 1-year high of $428.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,273 shares of company stock worth $3,273,660. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 124,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,455,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,020,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in KLA by 3.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.