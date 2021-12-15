KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in KLA by 175.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in KLA by 27.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in KLA by 19.3% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of KLA by 33.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,728,000 after buying an additional 15,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.65.

KLAC opened at $399.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $252.02 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $382.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.01. The company has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,660 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

