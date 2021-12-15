Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Trims Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN reduced its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,128 shares during the period. Dropbox comprises 2.2% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $7,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DBX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 4.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 216.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 37.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 97.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 178,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 88,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 85.3% in the second quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 78,505 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 3,200 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $86,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $261,555.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,443 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

DBX opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average of $29.40. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The company had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

