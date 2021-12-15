Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 329 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for about 5.1% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $17,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in AutoZone by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,539 shares of company stock worth $33,163,544 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,999.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,831.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1,654.09. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,111.71 and a 12 month high of $2,028.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $18.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 105.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZO. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,922.24.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

