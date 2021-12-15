Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $10.33 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lessened its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. Dollar Tree comprises 3.0% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $10,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 582,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,789,000 after buying an additional 57,984 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,417,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $139.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $149.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.47.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

