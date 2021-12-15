Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer Purchases C$132,000.00 in Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 983,347 shares in the company, valued at C$6,490,090.20.

TSE:K traded down C$0.15 on Tuesday, hitting C$6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,141,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,188. The stock has a market cap of C$8.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.83. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$6.52 and a 52-week high of C$10.37.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.28.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

