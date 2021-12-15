Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Up 333.3% in November

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

KGSPY remained flat at $$116.32 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $126.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.57.

KGSPY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Kingspan Group from €88.00 ($98.88) to €85.00 ($95.51) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingspan Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

