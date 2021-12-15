Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stake Lessened by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 73.1% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMI stock opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

