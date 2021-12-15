Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Shares Down 3.2%

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ)’s share price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61. 651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 24,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Kidoz from C$2.23 to C$2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.67.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edu-games platform, and the Rooplay originals games library.

