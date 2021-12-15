KickToken [new] Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (KICK)

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last seven days, KickToken [new] has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One KickToken [new] coin can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. KickToken [new] has a market capitalization of $22.07 million and $2.82 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00038347 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.87 or 0.00202101 BTC.

KickToken [new] Profile

KICK is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,493,621,225 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

