KeyCorp Increases Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $170.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.39% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.45.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $164.43 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $165.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,716,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,473,000 after purchasing an additional 176,742 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 85,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

