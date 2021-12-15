Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 45,836 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 50.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,836 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 683,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 63,931 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 618,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 60,683 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,789,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 231,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 43,476 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 55.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 77,697 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DIV opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.16. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $20.80.

