Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKYT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

In other SkyWater Technology news, CFO Steve Manko sold 73,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $1,325,852.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Shares of SKYT stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $36.80.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 93.99% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. Equities analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

