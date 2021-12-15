Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 5,441 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,118 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Plug Power by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Plug Power by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,525,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,243,000 after purchasing an additional 439,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Plug Power by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after purchasing an additional 783,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,119,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $175,034,000 after acquiring an additional 421,265 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Cowen increased their target price on Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist increased their target price on Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.06. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

