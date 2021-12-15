Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Insider Jennifer Lachey Sells 735 Shares

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) insider Jennifer Lachey sold 735 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jennifer Lachey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Jennifer Lachey sold 1,915 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $96,803.25.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Jennifer Lachey sold 15,900 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $954,000.00.

KROS traded up $4.16 on Wednesday, reaching $52.25. 210,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,623. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.17. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $86.80. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KROS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 11.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 20.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,062,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 36.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

