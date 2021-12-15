Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,177,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 213,048 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $333,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1,431.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.62.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total value of $1,415,864.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $11,406,861.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KSU opened at $293.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.12. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $190.64 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 211.77%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

