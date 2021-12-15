Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 1,710 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in CarMax by 83.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 364.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 202.8% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 9,433.3% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Guggenheim downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

NYSE:KMX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.00. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.29 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

