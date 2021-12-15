Kanawha Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,171,000 after purchasing an additional 50,142 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 15.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 105,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 149,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,771,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,509,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,615,000 after acquiring an additional 88,871 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PH traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $307.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,098. The business’s 50-day moving average is $310.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $247.41 and a 52-week high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.59.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

