Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.84

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 19281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kaltura from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaltura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Kaltura from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $42.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kaltura Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter worth about $148,647,000. Intel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter worth about $82,739,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter worth about $82,117,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter worth about $53,105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter worth about $16,430,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

