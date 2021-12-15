JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Position Reduced by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 11.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after buying an additional 2,792,991 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,628,000 after buying an additional 4,981,837 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,040,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,196,000 after buying an additional 60,412 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,927,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,748,000 after buying an additional 87,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,741,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,561,000 after buying an additional 460,046 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.68.

