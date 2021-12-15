JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Price Target to €1.30

Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €1.20 ($1.35) to €1.30 ($1.46) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS EGFEY opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.56.

Eurobank Ergasias Services & Holdings SA engages in the provision of retail, corporate, private banking, asset management, insurance, treasury, capital markets, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, Wealth Management, Global and Capital Markets, International, and Other and Elimination Center.

