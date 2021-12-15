Jon Barker Buys 1,000 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Stock

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) CEO Jon Barker acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $12,010.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SPWH opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $487.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $18.08.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $401.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.47 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

