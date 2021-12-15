Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,953.00

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,953 ($25.81) and last traded at GBX 1,964.50 ($25.96), with a volume of 41239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,981 ($26.18).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JMAT. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($38.46) to GBX 2,290 ($30.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,900 ($38.32) to GBX 2,500 ($33.04) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,850 ($37.66) to GBX 2,800 ($37.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($37.00) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,510 ($33.17) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,580 ($34.10).

The company has a market cap of £3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 25.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,427.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,793.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.88%.

In related news, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 18 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,295 ($30.33) per share, with a total value of £413.10 ($545.92).

Johnson Matthey Company Profile (LON:JMAT)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

