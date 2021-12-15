JOE Price Down 10% Over Last Week (JOE)

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 15th. One JOE coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.12 or 0.00004408 BTC on major exchanges. JOE has a total market cap of $301.92 million and $16.85 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JOE has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00053797 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,827.78 or 0.07945407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00076899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,228.33 or 1.00108481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00052559 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 142,163,998 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

