Joe Ochoa Sells 40,000 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $1,657,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joe Ochoa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AZEK alerts:

On Friday, September 17th, Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $773,400.00.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.95. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $51.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AZEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 432,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.