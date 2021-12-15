JOE (JOE) Reaches Market Cap of $301.92 Million

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One JOE coin can now be bought for $2.12 or 0.00004408 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, JOE has traded 10% lower against the dollar. JOE has a market capitalization of $301.92 million and approximately $16.85 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00053797 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,827.78 or 0.07945407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00076899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,228.33 or 1.00108481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00052559 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 142,163,998 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

