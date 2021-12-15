Jet2 (LON:JET2) Sets New 52-Week Low at $952.20

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 952.20 ($12.58) and last traded at GBX 955 ($12.62), with a volume of 495794 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,015 ($13.41).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JET2 shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($20.88) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.81) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.88) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Jet2 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,702.50 ($22.50).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

In related news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 450,000 shares of Jet2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($13.88), for a total value of £4,725,000 ($6,244,218.32).

Jet2 Company Profile (LON:JET2)

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

