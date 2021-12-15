Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on HEICO Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of HEICO in a report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $139.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO has a 52 week low of $115.57 and a 52 week high of $151.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in HEICO by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in HEICO by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HEICO by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.