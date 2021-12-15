Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bill.com Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Bill.com in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.52). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bill.com’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.83) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.80.

NYSE BILL opened at $241.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.05. Bill.com has a one year low of $109.64 and a one year high of $348.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.96 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 48.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 33.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total transaction of $42,155,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $536,031.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,845 shares of company stock worth $138,789,639 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

