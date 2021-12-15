Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AUPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average is $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 0.66. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 32,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $779,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 50,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $1,508,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $10,841,625. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,009,000 after buying an additional 3,320,601 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,728,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,870,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 594,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after buying an additional 403,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 902,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,976,000 after buying an additional 291,672 shares during the last quarter. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

