Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Thor Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Thor Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.82 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $15.91 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on THO. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

Shares of THO opened at $102.89 on Monday. Thor Industries has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.82.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THO. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,444,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 35.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 16.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 13.4% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 10.5% in the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 5,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.41 per share, with a total value of $1,034,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

