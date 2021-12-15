Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Agree Realty Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Agree Realty in a research note issued on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ADC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

NYSE ADC opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.59 and a 200-day moving average of $71.28.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 154.55%.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 3,670 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 31,193 shares of company stock worth $2,091,186. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 4.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 5.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 48,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

