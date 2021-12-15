JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 622,600 shares, a growth of 405.4% from the November 15th total of 123,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,556.5 days.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of JD Sports Fashion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of JDDSF stock remained flat at $$3.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $15.65.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

