JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Price Down 6.1%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $72.76 and last traded at $72.95. 126,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,019,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.65.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JD. Citigroup raised their target price on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. CLSA raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie started coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.71.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $95.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.80.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,565,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in JD.com by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

