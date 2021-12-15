Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) to Issue $0.21 Annual Dividend

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2116 per share on Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has decreased its dividend by 81.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) by 578.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,159 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

