Japan Display (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Trading 4.9% Higher

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) shares rose 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.33.

Japan Display Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JNNDF)

Japan Display Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells small-and medium-sized display devices and related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers various LCD modules for mobile applications, such as smartphone, tablet, and notebook PC devices; wearable applications, including sports watches, healthcare equipment, and action cameras; automotive applications, such as car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor; devices used for display and diagnosis in medical field comprising mammography, PACS, surgical monitor, ultrasonography, X-ray sensitivity sensor, etc.; IoT products and applications, including outdoor sports gears, medical and healthcare devices, remote controllers, and portable devices; and industrial applications.

