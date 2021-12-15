Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading 5.2% Higher

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) shares traded up 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.33 and last traded at $19.22. 3,291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 176,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,163,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,743,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,997,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $723,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

